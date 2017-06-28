Bluefield College builds young actors

Bluefield College held a Musical Theatre Performance Camp for teens the week of June 26th through June 30th. The week-long camp taught students how to sing, move on the stage, and create a character.

Musical Theatre Professor at Bluefield College, Alexa Schlimmer, was the instructor for the camp and said the kids learned more than just skills for the stage.

"It also helps students to be more poised and self-assured, especially those of us who are shy by nature," said Schlimmer.

The college will host another week of Musical Theatre Performance Camp starting on July 10th. The camp costs $100 for the week with a $25 registration fee. If you are interested in other camps or classes hosted by the college, you can go to http://www.bluefield.edu/facs/ for more information.