Fourth of July can cause problems for some veterans

Firework displays can be a problem for veterans who suffer from PTSD

The Fourth of July is next week and veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can have a bad reaction to fireworks. According to Director of Veterans Affairs at the Princeton VA, Dr. Sammie Heflin, unexpected sounds cause those veterans to have flashbacks to a time when they were in combat.

"By having that sound, it reminds them of previous sounds and that triggers another reaction, such as they may have a flashback," Dr. Heflin said.

Dr. Heflin also explained this is one of the primary issues of PTSD.

"When people have PTSD, that's one of the issues they deal with, the unexpected sounds," Dr. Heflin stated.

The VA tries to prepare veterans for loud noises surrounding the upcoming firework displays.