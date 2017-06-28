Rainelle Resident Ready to Move Into Home

In the small town of Rainelle, one group has worked tirelessly repairing homes and transforming lives.



With the help of many volunteers and the Appalachia Service Project, one Rainelle resident that was affected by the flood last year, will finally be moving into his newly re-modeled home on Friday.



"I was born in this house and it was built by my great grandad and my grandparents lived in it, and he built all three houses together here back in 1928," said Benny Burns, Rainelle Resident.



Volunteers have been coming every week to repair homes just like Benny's. The volunteers come in large groups with their churches and other organizations.



"To be able to come here and serve and help others, these folks are just like us they just happen to be in a different situation than us, and we're blessed, we get as much back as we give," Paul Mckelvey, Team Leader of Service Group.

Workers have come from across the country to help out and keep people in their homes, or build new ones. Luckily - Benny home was able to be saved.



"We're helping do all the interior work, trim work, hooking up all the plumbing putting in a new kitchen, stuff like that," said McKelvey.

Volunteers have been working on multiple homes a day in this area. And for Benny, who has lived in Rainelle for 67 years, the chance to come back home is priceless.



"I couldn't ask for better people to come and do something like this. They've been coming since March 20th when they started on my house, they've come from Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee," said Burns.