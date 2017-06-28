Locals Weigh In On Trumpcare

Love it or hate it, Trumpcare is set to get it's day in July. The vote was pushed back after July 4th and until then the Trump administration will be angling for republican votes. Here in Raleigh County the opinions were just as divided. For some, it's all about affordability.

"I think the American people are paying enough money and it's time for politicians to step up and figure out a way for us to get healthcare without being bankrupt," Mistie Richmond, said.

It was especially controversial when it came down to how older Americans are treated, with some that said the bill targets the elderly.

"I wanna see them where they take care of older people, I want them included in the healthcare and I want it so they can afford it," Daniel Legg, said.

Right now, the Trump Administration is struggling to gather votes from their own side, and here in the Mountain State, some agreed with those Republican voices saying the bill needs work.