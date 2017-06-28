No evidence of stolen patient information in PCH cyber attack - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

No evidence of stolen patient information in PCH cyber attack


By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Princeton Community hospital released new information about the cyber attack that happened Tuesday, June 27th. According to a written statement from the hospital, the attack came from a ransom ware virus which locked the hospital's computers and asked for money.

"There is no evidence that any personal data was transferred from the hospital's system," the statement stated.

Hospital business was still being run as usual and staff used paper documentation instead of electronic. The hospital requested that any non-emergency radiology testing be re-scheduled until the computer system is back up and running. 

