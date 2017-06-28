A Church Collapse Causes Road Block in Mercer County

What once was a church is now a road block and a safety hazard in Mercer County.



A historic church in Mercer County partially collapsed June 27, in the afternoon. This caused a road blockage on Crane Creek Road. It is also a possible threat to motorists in this area, as the building continues to fall apart.

Joe Pack, with the Division of Highways says it could fall over at any point. "We are advising no one to travel under the building. There is a significant chance that bricks or whatever may fall onto the car and it can cause harm to them so we advise everyone to avoid the area if all possible," said, Pack.

He also stated that he isn't sure how long it will take for the road to open back up. The church is owned by a private company and it is up to them to decide what they will do with it.

6/28/17