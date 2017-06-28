Suspect arrested in Montgomery, WV shooting investigation.

MONTGOMERY, WV - One person is in custody following a shooting in Montgomery, WV. Law Enforcement officers were called the the Family Dollar store just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. According to investigators, one person was shot in the leg. That person's name and condition have not been released.

A suspect was arrested by deputies. There is no word on the name of that person or what charges they are facing. The case is being investigated by officers with the Montgomery Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff's deputies