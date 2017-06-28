Family concerned over missing mother

A family from Wyoming County is asking for help from the community to find their missing mother. Rosemary Haynes was apparently taken to a Raleigh General Hospital by ambulance on Monday, June 26, 2017. According to her daughter, Misty Stanley, Mrs. Haynes was checked into the hospital, but left the emergency room at around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since. The family said she has heart and breathing problems and is supposed to be on oxygen.

Mrs. Haynes is a 54-year-old woman who has green eyes and auburn colored hair with gray roots. She also has a tattoo of a cross on her upper left arm. Mrs. Haynes stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs between 85 and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan sweater and blue jeans.

Mrs. Haynes description has been entered into the National Crime Information Center's database. At this time, there is no word from the hospital about the disappearance.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact their local law enforcement office or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or mobile device.