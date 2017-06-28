Law enforcement targets major drug operation in southern West Virginia

Months of investigation into drug trafficking in West Virginia led to a major crack down on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force spent the day searching homes and making arrests.

According to Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian, this was the most comprehensive and intricate crime suppression operation conducted in southern West Virginia. It consisted of cases inside several counties as well as cases which led out of state. The goal was to disrupt and dismantle operations which distributed huge amounts of illegal drugs in the area.

"Today's efforts are an example of what can be accomplished by all local, state and federal law enforcement when we work together toward a common threat," Chief Christian added. "I cannot say enough about the hard work and dedication it took by these members to conduct such and elaborate investigation."

The total number of arrests and property seized was not immediately available. A press conference about the drug round up was planned for 3:30 p.m. at Beckley City Hall.