West Virginia University team wins rocket competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A team from West Virginia University won first place in the rocket-launching competition in New Mexico.

The university's Experimental Rocketry team captured first place in the 10,000-foot launch category at the Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition.

The competition calls on college students to design, build and launch rockets to a targeted altitude. More than 100 teams from around the world competed in the event, which is run by the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association.

The team from WVU built a 12-foot long fiberglass rocket that soared to an altitude of more than 9,600 feet while carrying nearly nine pounds of payload.

The team received top scores in all aspects of the competition, beating out 24 teams in their category for the victory.

