Safety Top Priority for 2017 Jamboree

The 2017 Boy Scout Jamboree will begin next month and the Summit Bechtel Reserve is prepared for the large crowds. Marketing and Promotions Specialist, Danny Bell, said the Summit teamed up with different levels of law enforcement to ensure the scouts' safety.

"We do this specifically for the Jamboree through local and national law enforcement, and security agencies. We have existing partnerships with all of the federal security agencies as well as all of our local," said Bell.

According to a written statement from the Summit, law enforcement plan to work together at one combined operations center. The Jamboree will begin on July 19, 2017.