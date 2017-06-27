Crews Respond to House Fire in Bluefield - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Crews Respond to House Fire in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. -

Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of College Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary said the fire happened at a two story home. Cary said the initial investigation to the cause of the fire indicates it was caused by a grease fire. 

The fire was contained to the second floor and attic of the home. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Fire crews from Bluefield, WV Fire Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze. 

