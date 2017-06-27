2 People, Including DOH Worker, Killed in I-79 Crash

UPDATE: 6/27/17 @ 8:40 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Interstate 79 southbound at mile marker 16 south of the Clendenin exit has reopened following a deadly crash that killed two people, including a DOH worker, and injured 2 others.

ORIGINAL: 6/27/17 @ 5:45 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV - Two people, including a DOH worker, were killed Tuesday afternoon following a double fatal car crash on Interstate 79.

The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 79 southbound at mile marker 15 in between the Elkview and Clendenin exits.

According to Chuck Runyon, Chief of Emergency Operations for the WV Department of Transportation, a vehicle was driving northbound when it crossed the median, drove into the southbound lanes and struck a DOH truck.

One person in the vehicle and one person in the DOH truck were killed in the crash. Two other people received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The WV Department of Highways says that traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 79 at exit 19 onto US Route 119.

Traffic being diverted off at Exit 19 to US 119. Expect long delays. https://t.co/bISautciZy — WVDOT (@WVDOT) June 27, 2017

We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.