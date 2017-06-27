Princeton Community Hospital records hacked - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Princeton Community Hospital records hacked

By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Personal patient records were hacked at the Princeton Community Hospital on Tuesday, June 27th. The hospital followed all emergency procedures. This meant they used paper documentation instead on online systems.

According to the Vice President of Patient Care Services, Rose Morgan, hospital business went on as usual.

"All patient care is continuing to be delivered safely and effectively. There has been minimal disruption to patient care. Surgeries have been performed today as scheduled," said Morgan.

Emergency patients were also on red alert. Those with non-life threatening conditions had the option to receive care at PCH or transfer to another hospital.

