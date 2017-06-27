Miners Players Read to Elementary Kids

Local baseball players traded in their bats for bookmarks today.

The West Virginia Miners joined the Energy Express summer reading program today at Coal City Elementary School.

This is a 6 week program that aims to help children maintain and evolve in their reading ability during the summer.

"We came today and tried to show them that even as grown-ups we learn how to read and we still use it every day its not something that you just use for school but it's something that you need to develop in your life," said Ivan Acuna, Miners Player.

After reading to the kids - they got to spend some time on the playground with the baseball team as well.