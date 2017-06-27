Boy Scouts still learn importance of survival skills

Boy scouts at the Summit Bechtel Reserve learned important survival skills through the Summit's survival training course. This survival course teaches scouts skills such as how to build fires, make ropes, and purify water.

Outdoor Skills Director, Jacob Nicholson, said the course also teaches scouts how to be prepared for any emergency situation.

"We also discuss how to respond in crisis, how to act when you want to panic, how to stay calm and keep everyone with you calm," Nicholson said.

Nicholson also believed scouts can use these skills for the rest of their lives.

"It's a continuing skill set that they can build on forever. It's always important that they need to be able to adapt and learn what they need to do to survive." stated Nicholson.

In order to earn a survival training badge, scouts must go through the course at SBR and spend a night in a shelter they built.