Sax & Blues BBQ This Weekend

Get ready for a weekend of music and fun at Daniel Vineyards.

This weekend the Sax Blues and BBQ concert will return this Saturday at 7pm.

Food will be provided by Southern Comfort café.

Sax player Vanessa Collier and her band are headlining the event along with several other artists. This is her second year at this festival.

"They've traveled the world, shes quite accomplished in the jazz circuit, its really nice to have her back, we had her here last year," said Chad Fos,

Event Coordinator at Daniel Vineyards.

Daniel's vineyard will also be providing wine service, but that is not included in the ticket.

Tickets will be $12.50 for just the show and $25 for dinner and the show.



Call 304-731-3338 or emails info@simplyjazzandblues.com for more information.