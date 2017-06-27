WVU Tech Introduces Aviation Program

WVU Tech is soaring to new heights as it adds a Flight Aviation program to its curriculum.

Becoming a pilot is a dream of many young people. It's a career full of travel and adventure, but it can be a daunting task to enter the field - that's where WVU Tech comes in.



Tech has partnered with Flight Safety Academy in Vera Beach, Florida to offer students the chance to take to the skies. They are looking for students who are very passionate about becoming a pilot.



"There's a huge demand for pilots right now, probably the biggest demand in history. So its a great time to be a pilot, for years it wasn't but now things have changed dramatically," said Frank Robbins, Aviation Program Coordinator.



Students have the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management, and attend the Flight Safety Academy to let them build up their flight hours.



"This is such a great opportunity, to be able to work with WVU and one of the greatest flight training organizations in the world is really special and I hope people can appreciate it," said Robbins



The program boasts the ability to let its students build up to 1,500 hours of flight experience.

