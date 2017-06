59News along with the Beckley and Princeton Fire Department, as well as the Greenbrier Sheriff's Department raised $25,000 for food banks in our area.

The fundraising efforts were all a part of our station's annual Founders Day of Caring, which took place June 16, 2017.

Donations collected in Beckley, Princeton and Fairlea will go to the United Way to help food service programs in Raleigh, Mercer, and Greenbrier Counties.