President Retires from Fairmont State University

After decades of learning and working at Fairmont State, the University's President is retiring.

"I am incredibly sad to be leaving this great institution because it's been a great part of my life for a large number of years," said Dr. Maria Rose.

She began her time at Fairmont State as a first-generation college student, before becoming an adjunct professor. After six years as president, she said her goodbyes on Tuesday to the community that embraced her.

"We are a strong regional institution," she said. "It means so much particularly to first generation college students like I was when I attended here."

Rose said she is seen numerous changes at Fairmont State from the look of the campus to the structure of a classroom, many of which are now virtual.

Now, Rose is ready for changes of her own, as she moves to south Florida.

"Our family is about a half hour away. son, daughter in law, granddaughter and two great grandchildren, a little six year old and a four month old. So, we look forward to attending lots of soccer games and plays and piano recitals and everything that Juliette and Jackson will be involved in," said Rose.

As Fairmont State continues its search for a permanent president, Rose said she hopes whoever takes on her role will continue the progress made on campus and in the community and finds relationships like hers within the Falcon family.



"We have great faculty, staff, most of all we have great students. even more than that, this university has made a great connection with the community," Rose said.

Interim President Dr. Stephen Jones is slated to start at Fairmont State on July 1.