SBA Awards Fayette County with $1 Million

While school is out for summer, Fayette County schools are already getting ready for the upcoming school year.

In a meeting with the School Building Authority Monday night (6/27) Fayette County was awarded $1 million for their Oak Hill High School project. The project will work on expanding the school to accommodate the larger student body with students coming in from Fayetteville High School.

The county will be adding new classrooms, new office areas, and a brand new STEM lab.

The county plans to have a bid submitted in the next 45 days. From there, the Superintendent for Fayette County Schools hopes the renovations will be done in time for the 2018 school year.