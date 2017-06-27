Local College Says No to Tobacco

A new policy is coming to New River Community and Technical College. By July 1, their campuses will be tobacco free.

No ifs, ands or cigarette butts about it, all forms of tobacco are prohibited on campus. That includes; e-cigarettes, chew, snuff, hookah, cigars and more.

Their purpose is promote healthy habits on campus.

Public Relations Manager, Jenni Canterbury said, "We made the decision because of the health benefits for our faculty staff and students. The center for disease control reports that 1,300 people die everyday in the United States due to smoking related illness."

Faculty recommended if you see someone using tobacco products on college property to politely inform them of the new policy.

New River finds it extremely important students understand how bad these products are for your health.

If you're interested in quitting and need help, support materials will be available on all campuses and the Advanced Technology Center.

