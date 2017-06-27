Red Cross to Hold Fundraiser

The American Red Cross West Virginia Region is having a fundraiser.



The event will take place Friday, June 30 at the Clover Club at the Railyard in Bluefield, from 7:00-10:00 pm.

Adairs Run will be performing along with a special guest.



"So many people think blood when they think of the American Red Cross but we provide so many other services so if you come out to this event Friday night it will all go back to your area at the southeast chapter of the American Red Cross," said the Executive Director of Red Cross, Courtney Clark.



Tickets are are on sale now, they are $15. You can buy them at the door, or at Grant's Supermarkets.

