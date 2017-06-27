Computer records issue at Princeton Community Hospital

Officials with Princeton Community Hospital have confirmed that the facility was experiencing a computer issue on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The problem was hampering access to patient records, labs and test results. The cause of the issue was not released in a statement from the hospital.

Officials with the facility stated that patient care is continuing safely and effectively. They added that there has been minimal disruption to the care for current patients. According to a release, surgeries are being performed, diagnostic testing is being conducted and inpatients are receiving all medications, treatments, therapies and meals.

A "red alert diversion" protocol is in place at PCH as a precaution. That means patients will be sent to Bluefield or other hospitals as needed, however those who are experiencing immediate life-threatening emergencies are still be seen in the ER at PCH.