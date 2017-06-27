Greenbrier County event aims to prevent prescription pill abuse - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greenbrier County event aims to prevent prescription pill abuse

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
The community was invited to a special event in Greenbrier County on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.  The goal is to prevent substance abuse.

The Greenbrier County CARxE Coalition will be unveiling their Prescription Opioid and Heroin Awareness Toolkit at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.  They will also hear from those who have been impacted by substance abuse.  The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the program beginning at 5:30.  

The CARxE Coalition was formed in 2012 and is made up of local business leaders, community members and government officials.  Their mission is to reduce the effect prescription drugs have on the community.

