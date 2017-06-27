Former Raleigh County deputy sues department - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Former Raleigh County deputy sues department



A former Raleigh County Deputy has filed a lawsuit against the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the Beckley Police Department.  Marquel Ali, a former deputy, was acquitted of drug charges in a jury trial which wrapped up in May 2017.

Ali's attorneys have now filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.  They are alleging the Sheriff's Deputies and Police unlawfully arrested and prosecuted him after he was fired from the Sheriff's Department, and challenged his termination.  Ali is seeking damages for lost wages and benefits, along with general damages, punitive damages, and attorney's fees.
 

