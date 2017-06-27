Maid of Honor Duties
Pre-Wedding
- Attend bridal shows with the bride
- If needed, attend venue meetings with the bride. After all, you know her best and you know what she likes and dislikes
- Help create an inspiration board (Pinterest, in a binder)
- Go wedding dress shopping (take pictures)
- Attend dress fittings (you may have to help on the wedding day)
- Get the bridesmaids together for their dresses, shoes, etc.
- Offer to pay for your outfit
- Assist with wedding planning as needed
- Attend vendor meetings and contact vendors (florists, photographer, etc.)
- Offer to attend the cake tasting
- Assist with any DIY tasks that may be time-consuming (invitations, wedding programs, etc.)
- Help address invites, save the dates, etc.
- Plan and host a bridal shower
- As gifts come in, maintain an updated list of pre-wedding gifts for thank you cards
- Ribbons and bows from bridal shower gifts should be kept to create a “bow-quet” for the rehearsal
- Plan the bachelorette party (travel, costs, activities, guests, etc.)
- Attend pre-wedding activities
- Keep in touch with the bridesmaids to keep them in the loop
- Make your contact information available to quests, friends, and family for wedding questions (gifts, events, etc.) so that the bride is not stressed out
- Help set up a wedding website that is accessible for guests and make sure the bride and groom are registered somewhere
- Be there emotionally for the bride and be available two days prior to the wedding for last minute ideas and questions
Wedding Day
- Have a checklist of things to be completed before and during the event
- Emergency Kit filled with necessities to make your day go smoothly
- Pick up any last minute décor, food, and cake for set up
- Make sure setup goes smoothly and that everything is correct
- Be the messenger and go to between the bride, groom, family, vendors, etc.
- Take the bride’s phone and answer questions for arriving guests and family members so the bride can be stress free
- Keep spirits high. Remind the bride that you are there and that you are so excited and happy for her. This is going to be one of the best days of her life
- Make sure bridesmaids know when and where to be; make sure they are on time and ready
- If there is no flower girl and ring bearer, hold on to the groom’s ring during the ceremony until needed
- Hand out all bouquets, boutonnieres, and corsages to the wedding party
- If needed, help direct guests to the waiting area
- Encourage guests to sign the guest book and to grab a drink while they are waiting
- Stand by the bride at the altar (now that is a given)