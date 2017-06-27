Maid of Honor Duties

Pre-Wedding

Attend bridal shows with the bride

If needed, attend venue meetings with the bride. After all, you know her best and you know what she likes and dislikes

Help create an inspiration board (Pinterest, in a binder)

Go wedding dress shopping (take pictures)

Attend dress fittings (you may have to help on the wedding day)

Get the bridesmaids together for their dresses, shoes, etc.

Offer to pay for your outfit

Assist with wedding planning as needed

Attend vendor meetings and contact vendors (florists, photographer, etc.)

Offer to attend the cake tasting

Assist with any DIY tasks that may be time-consuming (invitations, wedding programs, etc.)

Help address invites, save the dates, etc.

Plan and host a bridal shower

As gifts come in, maintain an updated list of pre-wedding gifts for thank you cards

Ribbons and bows from bridal shower gifts should be kept to create a “bow-quet” for the rehearsal

Plan the bachelorette party (travel, costs, activities, guests, etc.)

Attend pre-wedding activities

Keep in touch with the bridesmaids to keep them in the loop

Make your contact information available to quests, friends, and family for wedding questions (gifts, events, etc.) so that the bride is not stressed out

Help set up a wedding website that is accessible for guests and make sure the bride and groom are registered somewhere