Simmons, Haskins To Join Mountaineers

Dana Holgorsen’s roster grew over the weekend. On Saturday, Alabama wide receiver TJ Simmons used twitter to announce that he will be joining the Mountaineers. The sophomore tallied six catches for 82 yards in the spring game, and was a special teams contributor in 2016.

Simmons wrote on twitter “Words are not enough to explain how thankful I am for having the opportunity to play for the University of Alabama. However, I am blessed to announce that I will be transferring to continue my football career at West Virginia.”

Another Miami Hurricane also used twitter announce he will be coming to Morgantown.

“WVU is my new home and I can’t wait to perform in front of the fans of @WestVirginiaU @WVUFootball,” Jovani Haskins wrote on Saturday.

Haskins, a tight end, sat out as a redshirt last season, and was one of seven players suspended by head coach Mark Richt prior facing the Mountaineers in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Haskins will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

He joins quarterback Jack Allison at WVU. Allison also announced his transfer on twitter a few weeks ago.