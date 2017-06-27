Committee holding 4th meeting on coal dust exposure

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A committee looking at how decisions are reached on controlling coal miners' exposure to coal dust will meet this week in West Virginia.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine committee is assessing the effectiveness of monitoring and sampling approaches used to make the decisions.

The committee is holding its fourth public meeting Thursday in Morgantown. The open session of the meeting will be from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Morgantown Marriott. Anyone who can't attend may join online .

The National Academies said in a news release that the committee will hear from representatives of the Mine Safety and Health Administration and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, followed by a public comment period.

