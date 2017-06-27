State Fire Marshal's Office releases guidelines for Fourth of July

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks has long been a national tradition. West Virginians heartily embrace this tradition, as can be seen by the number of fireworks being sold from tents, department stores and free-standing businesses across the state.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to help ensure the safety all who engage in this year’s celebratory activities, whether through the sales of or use of consumer fireworks in the Mountain State.
The fireworks legal for sale by retailers include:
To remind West Virginians of the importance of fireworks safety this year, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is sharing these Fourth of July safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety:
West Virginians must also obey local laws. Municipalities can ban the use of consumer fireworks or implement their own restrictions, such as when during the day that fireworks can be set off. West Virginians should check their city or town has any restrictions before using fireworks.
For further information go to www.firemarshal.wv.gov , http://www.celebratesafely.org/ , http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/by-topic/wildfire-and-seasonal-fires/fireworks
WVNS-TV
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.