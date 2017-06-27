One man dead, one arrested after shooting in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened in the Hilltop area early this morning (6/27/17).

Around 1:00 am on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 sheriff's deputies and EMS personnel responded to a shooting in Hilltop where they found a black man who was shot several times. The man was identified as 35 year old David Donnell McDowell. He transported to Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill where he later died. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police tell us David McDowell went to a house in the Hilltop area with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The alleged shooter, who was also armed with a pistol, exchanged gunshots with McDowell.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah commented on this shooting saying, "

"No arrests have been made at this time in connection with this shooting incident, but I anticipate that this case will be presented to the Fayette County Grand Jury for review and consideration after the investigation is concluded."

Although this initial shooting apparently only involved David McDowell and the alleged shooter, police are investigating a shots fired incident at the same house. Friends of David McDowell fired shots at the same house a few hours later.

Sheriff Mike Fridely said detectives arrested Jimmy Johnson, age 28, of Beckley as the individual involved in this drive-by shooting.

Johnson is charged with the felony offense of Wanton Endangerment.

This incident remains under investigation.