Mullens Native Mike D'Antoni Wins NBA Coach of the Year

NEW YORK CITY -

The NBA handed out its end of the year awards Monday evening and a West Virginia native took home a big prize.

Mike D'Antoni, head coach of the Houston Rockets, won the 2017 NBA Coach of the Year Award. D'Antoni is from Mullens in Wyoming County and went to Marshall University, before playing in the NBA and Italian League.

 He was up against Gregg Popovich from the San Antonio Spurs and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat.

This is the second time D'Antoni has received the Coach of the Year Award.

