Meadow Bridge Man Faces Multiple Charges

A Meadow Bridge man has been arrested on multiple charges.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley tells 59News deputies went to the home of Christopher White, 25, of Meadow Bridge on Monday, June 26.

White is charged with two counts of Receiving and Transferring Stolen Property, one count of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and one count of Driving with an Expired License. The stolen property charges and the weapons charge stemmed from an incident that happened a few weeks ago, when deputies recovered two stolen ATVs and a loaded handgun from the White Farm property. He was arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court and released on a $7,500 bond.

While serving these arrest warrants, Deputies observed a red Chevrolet Blazer with an altered VIN plate. They then obtained a search warrant for the White Farm property.

Although the search of this property is still ongoing, Deputies have already recovered a camper which was reported stolen a few weeks ago, as well as another stolen vehicle concealed on the property.

This incident remains under investigation by Danese Detachment of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.