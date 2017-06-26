WVU's Campus Safety Ranked High on National List

West Virginia University has been ranked one of the safest campuses in the country.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security recently assessed 2,000 colleges and WVU was number 34 on their list.

University Police Chief Bob Roberts said the ranking was unexpected and is a reflection of the work the community and campus do together to keep more than 30,000 students and 6,000 employees safe.

"It's not just University Police. It involves the students. It involves our staff, our faculty," he said. "It's simple little things like locking doors, the alert system, our emergency management. It's a lot of things that goes into making the community safe."

All campuses that were evaluated had a student population of 15,000 or more.

Roberts says the WVU Alert system, which sends texts and emails to students for emergencies and the LiveSafe app have been a big help in reporting, preventing and solving incidents on campus.

"The LiveSafe app engages students and the eyes and the ears of our staff and faculty," Roberts said. "They can actually see something, like a light out, take a picture of it, send a picture into our comm center and we can get it corrected."

LiveSafe was brought to campus in 2014 in partnership with the Student Government Association. It also allows students to contact police via text message.

With many new students starting to make their way to campus for the upcoming year, Roberts says their goal is to educate them on safety as soon as possible.

"The true test for us is to educate students while they're in the resident halls, so that when they go out into other communities across the country they know how to recognize and report crimes," he said.

University Police were also recognized for their safety earlier this year, receiving their highest ranking in the Security 500 Benchmarking Survey. The department was ranked 13th and has finished in the top 20 for the last four years.