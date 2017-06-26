Flags Ordered to Half-Staff to Honor Monroe County Delegate

Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all State flags on all State-owned facilities at the Capitol Complex and throughout Monroe County be displayed at half-staff Tuesday, June 27, from Dawn until Dusk, the day of services for former Delegate Mary Pearl Compton.

Compton served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1988 to 2002. She was also a retired educator in Greenbrier and Monroe Counties.

According to her obituary, Compton passed away at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Compton was 86-years-old.