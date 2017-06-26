Patch trading favorite pass-time among Boy Scouts

Boy Scouts across the country come to the Jamboree to trade patches. Summit Bechtel Reserve Seasonal Operations Director, Emily Estenzel, is a passionate patch trader.

"Whenever I meet someone new, I might trade a patch with them and then I know that patch represents that person and their cool story behind it." said Estenzel.

The Summit Bechtel Reserve encouraged patch trading through their "Pin-A-Patch" board. Boy Scouts who have stayed at the Reserve pin a patch on the board to be remembered.