Patch trading favorite pass-time among Boy Scouts - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Patch trading favorite pass-time among Boy Scouts

Posted: Updated:
By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Connect
SBR Seasonal Operations Director shared her patches SBR Seasonal Operations Director shared her patches

Boy Scouts across the country come to the Jamboree to trade patches. Summit Bechtel Reserve Seasonal Operations Director, Emily Estenzel, is a passionate patch trader.

 "Whenever I meet someone new, I might trade a patch with them and then I know that patch represents that person and their cool story behind it." said Estenzel.

The Summit Bechtel Reserve encouraged patch trading through their "Pin-A-Patch" board. Boy Scouts who have stayed at the Reserve pin a patch on the board to be remembered.  

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.