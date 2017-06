Girls from across the nation join together this week for an adventurous experience.

Starting June 28, the Girl Scouts will be holding their 2017 Jamboree at the The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County.

About 1,200 girls will be participating in the Jamboree.

The Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council will be hosting this event, partnered with the National Boy Scouts of America.

They will have many vendors and exhibits including NASA and the department of agriculture.