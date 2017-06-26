Looking Back to Boy Scout History



It's an organization with a rich history, that dates back over a century. The Boy Scouts of America dates back to 1908 when it was founded in England by British General Robert Baden-Powell when he discovered his men did not know the the basics of first aid.

Soon, scouting became a part of British culture.

At about that same time, a Boy Scout legend says American businessman and publisher W. D. Boyce. founded Boy Scouts America two years after an encounter with a young Englishman while he was storing things in his car.



"The kid helped him get across, and get his equipment in there and W.D. wanted to offer him a tip and the kid so no, this is just me doing my good turn daily," said Daniel Bell, Marketing and Promotion Specialist for The Summit Bechtel Reserve.



Over 100 years later, the mission of the scouts is to help teach young men the value or moral and ethical choices.



"The design was to train them how to be responsible, how to have good outdoor skills, have those survival abilities and also to be good citizens for their country," said Bell.



Not too long after the Boy Scouts hundredth year anniversary, The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve, in Fayette County became a part of history.



"In 2010 was the hundredth year anniversary and that jamboree was held in Fort A.P. Hill, 2013 was the first jamboree to be held at the summit Beckley reserve and 2017 will be the second time around so we're very excited about that," said Bell.



Boy Scouts continues its tradition of building the character of young men with over a million members today.

