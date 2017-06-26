Cold Case of Mysterious Murder Reopened

Beckley Police Department reopened the murder cold case of Travis Summers. Summers disappeared in May of 2014 and his remains were found nine months later in the community of Eccles. He was last seen at the Freedom Skate Park in Beckley.

Police received new information regarding the case which lead to its the reopening. Detective of the Beckley Police Department, Sergeant Morgan Bragg, believed there is more information to be uncovered.

"We feel like there are a lot of people that know about this incident and know about how Mr. Summers was murdered, and we'd like them to come forward," Bragg said.

According to Sergeant Bragg, the Beckley Police Department has been working with Crime Stoppers to solve the rest of this case.

"We are hopeful that the backing of Crime Stoppers will bring these people forward and what we would like would be that last bit of information that leads to an arrest," he stated.

If you have any tips about the murder of Travis Summers, contact the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720, or Crime Stoppers at (304) 255- 7867.