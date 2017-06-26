FCC chief to attend Ohio-West Virginia broadband summit

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) - The commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission is slated to attend a broadband summit next month in Ohio.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that Mignon Clyburn will attend the Appalachian Ohio-West Virginia Connectivity Summit and Town Hall on July 18 in Marietta.

The commissioner is attending as part of a nationwide listening tour about limited Internet access in rural areas.

The event targets broadband access in southeast Ohio and northern West Virginia.

The town hall with Clyburn will take place at Marietta High School and will be open to the public. Guests must register to attend.

The summit's workshop will take place at Washington State Community College.

To register: www.ruralassembly.org/broadband-marietta

