National Weather Service confirms West Virginia tornado

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Officials have confirmed that a tornado touched down in northern West Virginia as the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy passed through the state.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the tornado in Monongalia County had a rating of EF1 , with maximum winds estimated at 95 mph (153 kph).

It was the eighth tornado to hit Monongalia County since 1950, but the second in as many years.

Heavy rains and high winds were reported around the county and state on Friday.

The Dominion Post reported that boats and a restaurant were battered on Cheat Lake. Bron Kayal, the owner of the Crab Shack Caribba, says the wind lifted a dock five feet in the air before slamming it back down. The wind also did damage to the restaurant.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.