Troopers Investigate Armed Robbery in Maybeury

MAYBEURY, W.Va. -

State police in Welch are investigating an armed robbery in the Maybeury area.

Troopers tell 59News the Maybeury Food Mart was robbed at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25 by a white man who was armed with a knife.

He apparently held a knife to the cashier, before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The owners of the store are offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest of the suspect. If you have any information on this case, call the Welch Detachment of state police.

