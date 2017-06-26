Troopers Investigate Armed Robbery in Maybeury

State police in Welch are investigating an armed robbery in the Maybeury area.

Troopers tell 59News the Maybeury Food Mart was robbed at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25 by a white man who was armed with a knife.

He apparently held a knife to the cashier, before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The owners of the store are offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest of the suspect. If you have any information on this case, call the Welch Detachment of state police.