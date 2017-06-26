Firework Safety This Fourth Of July

We're just a little more than a week away from the 4th of July, and many people are already breaking out the fireworks, but you might want consider a few things before lighting those fuses.

There were 11 non-occupational fireworks-related deaths during 20-15 according to the U-S Consumer Product Safety Commission. On average, about 230 people across the nation have to go to the emergency room every day because of injuries from fireworks.... and knowing what to do in case of injury is key.

Chad Bailey with the Princeton Fire Department said, "The first thing you should do is call 911. Don't try to put it out and make sure you let 911 know exactly where you're at so we're not spending time looking for you."

Even sparklers can be dangerous burning at around 1,200 degrees. Fireworks cause an average of nearly 19-thousand reported fires per year.

