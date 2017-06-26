Fourth of July Event in Princeton

Princeton is gearing up for their big 4th of July event. The Princeton Fourth of July Celebration is coming up and coordinators are working to make it special. The event will take place at the Hunnicutt Field. They will have a lot of fun activities, including live entertainment by a variety of artists.

Event coordinator, Brandon Hicks said, "This brings our community together. It's a free event so it's something we can all celebrate together. Celebrate what the men and women in our armed forces have done and fighting for our freedom and just a time to come together."

Gates open at 1:00. The headliner will be on stage at 8:30 and will be followed by a firework display.

Event coordinators say the fireworks are best seen from inside of the stadium, but it can be seen from anywhere in Princeton.

