Summer Camp Gets Kids Interested in Science

A camp at Bluefield College is giving students a first-hand science experience. Children between the ages of 8-12 years old, are taking part in a number of experiments, projects, and games to show them that science can be fun.Counselors cover topics such as environmental science, molecular models and more.

We wanted to find out the best part of this camp from these young scientists, so we asked.

Samuel Gianpocaro told me, "Because you have all the possible outcomes,and see the differences in what outcomes do you have."

The camp runs through Friday,June 30. There is a $25 registration fee, and $110 for the week.

For more information you can visit http://bluefield.edu/facs

6/26/17