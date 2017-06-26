Riley Phillips comes to the 59News team from West Palm Beach, Florida. She started in June 2017 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Riley earned a degree in Political Science and Communications from Florida State University. During her FSU career, she interned with the Press Office for the Governor of Florida, and traveled across the pond to intern with a Member of Parliament in London. She also interned with WCTV in Tallahassee where she learned how to shoot video, write, and edit her own stories.

When she isn’t working, Riley loves to explore the great outdoors. She is happy to be back to her West Virginian roots! If you have any tips or story ideas, you can email her at rphillips@wvnstv.com