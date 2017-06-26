Local psychiatrist's medical license will be suspended - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Local psychiatrist's medical license will be suspended

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
The West Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended the license of a Beckley, WV psychiatrist for one year.  According to an order issued by the board on June 21, 2017, Dr. Omar Khalid Hasan will not be allowed  to practice medicine in West Virginia starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday July 24, 2017. That is to allow for the transition of care for Hasan's current patients.

(CLICK HERE to read the complete 144 page report)

The board issued their final order regarding the suspension following their meeting on June 19.  During that session they upheld four of six counts that came from a complaint filed by one of Dr. Hasan's patients in September 2014.  The upheld counts included an inappropriate sexual relationship with a patient, failing to consider the clinical significance of outside office communications with a patient and failing to keep written records justifying the course of treatment for a patient.

