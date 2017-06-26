Bluefield, VA teen missing

Missing Girl: Brianna Spease is a 14-year-old who has been missing from the Bluefield, VA area since Sunday, June 25, 2017

A community action group is asking for help from the public to find a teenager who disappeared on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Brianna Spease, 14, was reported missing by her parents on Sunday morning. The case is being investigated by the Bluefield, VA police department.

The Center for Search & Investigations (CFSI) Virginia for Missing Children also has a case open to help find Brianna. She is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 200-pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde/brown hair.

Anyone with information on Brianna's location is asked to contact Officer Casey Justice with the Bluefield, VA police department at 276-326-2621. Tips can also be called in to CFSI at 1-888-756-6825.