Road closure announced for White Sulphur Springs area

The West Virginia Division of Highways closed the Gum Street Bridge on County Route 50/3 in White Sulphur Springs on Monday, June 26, 2017. According to Bridge Engineer Adrian Lusk, the bridge will be close until Thursday, June 29.

The closure is located on Gum Street about .04 miles west of Tuckahoe Road (CR 50). The closing is to allow crews to prepare the bridge for paving and to actually pave the bridge.

Drivers are asked to allow more time for their commute while the bridge is closed, or to use an alternate route. Traffic can use Dry Creek Road, US 60 and Tuckahoe Road to get around the area.