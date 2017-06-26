Wyoming County Deputies search for missing teen - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Wyoming County Deputies search for missing teen

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS) - Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department are asking for help from the community to track down a teen who has been missing for several days.  Desiree Dishmon, 16, was last seen on Friday, June 23, 2017.  Investigators said she was leaving a relative's home in the Glen Fork area.  

She is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 150-pounds.  She has green eyes and naturally brown hair that was dyed red when she disappeared.  She also has a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on Desiree Dishmon's location is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office at 304-732-8000 extension 301 or Wyoming County 911.  Anonymous tips may be left with CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867) or on the CrimeStoppers web site.  Tips can also be made on a smartphone or mobile device by using the P3 Tips App.

